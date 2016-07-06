Nigerian militant group denies NNPC attack, says suspends social network accounts

July 6 (Reuters) - Nigerian militant group the Niger Delta Avengers denied responsibility for blowing up on Tuesday the NNPC pipeline in Eleme, adding it was closing all its social network accounts.

The group issued a statement on its website on Wednesday saying that a fraudulent social media account had claimed the attack on its behalf. (bit.ly/29oEShH)

It was reported on Tuesday that the group had blown up a pipeline operated by the state oil company NNPC.

The group had also said on Tuesday that its only account on microblogging website Twitter was under suspension and all other accounts claiming to represent the group were imposters. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)