a year ago
Militants in Nigeria attack state-run pipeline near Warri - community leader
#Energy
July 18, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Militants in Nigeria attack state-run pipeline near Warri - community leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YENAGOA, Nigeria, July 18 (Reuters) - Militants in Nigeria have attacked a crude oil pipeline on the outskirts of Warri, a city in the Niger Delta, which is operated by a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), a community leader said on Monday.

Two blasts were heard on the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) line late on Sunday night, said Batan community chairman Ogugu Dickson. A security source also said there had been blasts.

NNPC could not immediately be reached for comment. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
