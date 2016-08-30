FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Militants say attacked pipeline in Nigeria's southern Delta state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YENAGOA, Nigeria, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A militant group on Tuesday said it attacked a pipeline operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of Nigeria's state oil company, in the country's restive southern Delta region.

The Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate said in a statement that it attacked the Ogor-Oteri pipeline in Delta state, operated NPDC and Nigerian energy company Shoreline, at around 03:00 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Tuesday. A spokesman for the state oil company NNPC could not immediately be reached.

OPEC member Nigeria has seen its oil output fall by around 700,000 barrels a day to 1.56 million bpd due to attacks on oil pipelines in the southern energy hub, home to much of the country's oil and gas wealth, since the start of the year. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Louise Heavens)

