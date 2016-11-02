FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Militants attack NNPC pipeline in Niger Delta - military
November 2, 2016 / 5:45 PM / 10 months ago

Militants attack NNPC pipeline in Niger Delta - military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YENAGOA, Nigeria Nov 2 (Reuters) - Militants in Nigeria's southern Niger Delta oil hub attacked a pipeline operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the military and a witness said on Wednesday.

The Batan flow station, around Ekweregbene, was attacked, a military spokesman said, while Sheriff Mulade, a witness, said it had taken place at around 1200 GMT.

The flow station is located in a creek between the southern city of Warri and the Forcados oil terminal, which last week resumed crude exports following repairs after an attack. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alexander Smith)

