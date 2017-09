LAGOS, April 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Diamond Bank said on Monday its first-quarter pretax profit fell 9.5 percent to 8.36 billion naira ($42 million) from a year earlier.

The mid-tier lender did not disclose why profit for the period to end-March fell but said in a statement that revenue climbed 5.8 percent during the period to 40.48 billion naira.