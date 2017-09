Nigeria's Diamond Bank 2013 profit up 17 pct

LAGOS, March 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Diamond Bank said on Friday its 2013 pretax profit rose to 32.1 billion naira ($194.5 million), lower than its guidance, but up 17 percent from 27.5 billion naira a year ago.

The mid-tier bank last April forecast 2013 pretax profit to hit 35 billion naira.

Gross earnings at the bank rose to 143.12 billion naira during the twelve months to December 2013 versus 112.35 billion naira the previous year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.