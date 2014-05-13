FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nigeria Diamond Bank to sell Eurobonds for $300-350 mln, plus shares
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nigeria Diamond Bank to sell Eurobonds for $300-350 mln, plus shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds plan for share issue, details)

LAGOS, May 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Diamond Bank is in the Eurobond market to issue between $300 million to $350 million worth of debt and has started a roadshow to sell the bond, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

“It would be a benchmark issue, anything between $300 million and $350 million,” Abdulraham Yinusa said.

Yinusa said the mid-tier lender will also tap equity markets following the debt deal to raise a further $200 million to $250 million to strengthen its capital base.

Shares in Diamond Bank gained 1.09 percent on Tuesday to 6.47 naira. The shares are down 13 percent this year.

Diamond Bank won shareholders’ approval in April to raise fresh capital in debt and equity and Chief Executive Alex Otti has said the bank aims to raise up to $550 million.

Citigroup is marketing the Eurobond and has organised roadshows in Britain and the United States. Bankers expect the bond, which has a five-year maturity, to be priced on Wednesday at an 8 to 9 percent yield.

Diamond Bank is targeting a capital adequacy ratio of over 20 percent of assets after the capital injection, from around 17 percent now. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.