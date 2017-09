LAGOS, July 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Diamond Bank said on Thursday its half year to June pre-tax profit dropped to 16.07 billion naira ($99.26 million), 8.4 percent lower than the 17.56 billion naira recorded in the same period last year.

Gross earnings however, rose to 78.72 billion naira from 70.05 billion naira last year. ($1 = 161.87 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)