Nigeria's Diamond Bank seeks to buy "niche" European bank

LAGOS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Diamond Bank is in talks to buy a niche European bank to tap into direct investment and trade flows from Europe into Africa’s second biggest economy, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Alex Otti told an investor conference call the mid-tier lender had received an approval in principle from Nigeria’s central bank on the acquisition and that Diamond would not need to raise additional capital to complete the deal.

He didn’t disclose the name of the bank.