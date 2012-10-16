FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Diamond Bank seeks to buy "niche" European bank
October 16, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

Nigeria's Diamond Bank seeks to buy "niche" European bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Diamond Bank is in talks to buy a niche European bank to tap into direct investment and trade flows from Europe into Africa’s second biggest economy, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Alex Otti told an investor conference call the mid-tier lender had received an approval in principle from Nigeria’s central bank on the acquisition and that Diamond would not need to raise additional capital to complete the deal.

He didn’t disclose the name of the bank.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks

