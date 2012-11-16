FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria Diamond Bank appoints HSBC, Stanchart for $300 mln Eurobond
#Africa
November 16, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

Nigeria Diamond Bank appoints HSBC, Stanchart for $300 mln Eurobond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Nigerian lender Diamond Bank has appointed HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and Renaissance Capital for its debut $300 million Eurobond issue planned for the second quarter of next year, a bank executive told Reuters on Friday.

Abdulrahman Yinusa, chief finance officer, said the lender would aim for a seven-year maturity for the bond to qualify as Tier 2 capital but that a decision on pricing and tenor will be reached based on market conditions closer to the issue time.

Access Bank, a rival Nigerian lender, issued a debut $350 million five-year Eurobond in July at a yield of 7.25 percent.

