Nigeria's Diamond Bank sees up to 30 bln naira 2012 profit

LAGOS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Diamond Bank expects to make an 18 percent return on equity in 2012 and a pretax profit of up to 30 billion naira ($190 mln), its chief executive said on Tuesday, compared with a loss of 16.26 billion naira last year.

The mid-tier lender last week posted a pretax profit in the first nine months of the year to 23.2 billion naira ($148 mln), pushing its shares up 20 percent in two days, compared to a 6.9 billion naira loss in the same period last year.

It’s share price has gained 125 percent so far this year.

Chief executive Alex Otti told an analysts conference call the bank had raised $170 million in tier 2 capital, $70 million of which was from the World Bank’s private sector arm, the International Finance Corporation. It expected to raise a further $30 million in a couple of weeks and will complete a $500 million target before year-end, he said.

“We have had to move (our operating profit) target to 55-60 billion naira by year-end. We believe we should be ending the year anywhere between 25 to 30 billion naira pretax profit.” ($1 = 157.2750 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)