FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Diamond Bank suspends $550 mln bond issue
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

Nigeria's Diamond Bank suspends $550 mln bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Nigerian lender Diamond Bank has suspended the launch of its seven-year $550 million bond due to pricing turbulence in the international debt market, it said in a presentation seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

“Our efforts towards injection of Tier II capital have been put on hold following the persisting pricing turbulence in the international debt market,” it said, ahead of a conference call with analysts on Tuesday to discuss its nine-month results.

Diamond’s bond was marketed by France’s BNP Paribas and Afrexim Bank as lead managers. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Tim Cocks and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.