#Credit Markets
April 3, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 6 years ago

Nigeria's Diamond Bank seeks merger talks, to raise bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Diamond Bank said on Tuesday it will ask shareholders for their approval to enter into merger talks with other banks and also plans to raise $200 million in bond issues.

The mid-tier lender has been trying to expand after state-owned rescue bank AMCON said it will privatise three nationalised banks within 18 to 24 months.

It didn’t provide details on timing for the debt issue but said it will target strategic investors including the World Bank’s private sector lender, the International Finance Corp .

It plans to seek approvals at the next meeting of shareholders on April 30. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Oludare Mayowa and Greg Mahlich)

