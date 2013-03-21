FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ecobank says Nigeria ban won't affect its business
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
March 21, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

Ecobank says Nigeria ban won't affect its business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 21 (Reuters) - Pan-African lender Ecobank said on Thursday the suspension of its Nigeria bank from capital market operations would not affect its business, because that subsidiary does not itself deal in capital markets.

Spokeswoman for Ecobank Nigeria Adenike Laoye said the bank takes payments for retail participation in initial public offerings (IPOs), but does not deal in the secondary market.

The Togo-based bank’s Nigerian capital markets arm, ESL Securities Limited, does deal in the markets but is not covered by the ban, she said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; writing by Tim Cocks; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.