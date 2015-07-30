FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pan-African banking group Ecobank H1 pretax profit up 47 pct
July 30, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Pan-African banking group Ecobank H1 pretax profit up 47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 30 (Reuters) - Ecobank posted a 47.4 percent jump in half year pretax profit to 61.41 billion naira ($309 million) versus the same period a year ago, the Pan-African banking group said on Thursday.

Ecobank said gross earnings climbed to 211.32 billion naira in the period to end-June from 175.05 billion naira a year ago.

“We continued to drive cost efficiencies in our businesses and our cost-income ratio improved to 62.5 percent compared to 68.1 percent in the previous year,” Albert Essien, Ecobank’s chief executive officer said in a statement.

$1 = 198.9800 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia

