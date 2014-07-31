CORRECTED-Pan-African lender Ecobank H1 pre-tax profit rises 27.5 pct

(Corrects figures for H1 2013 profit, 2014 revenues, makes clear profit rose)

LAGOS, July 31 (Reuters) - Pan-African banking group Ecobank said on Thursday its half year to June pre-tax profit rose 27.5 percent to 41.67 billion naira ($201.83 million), from 32.67 billion naira in the same period last year.

Ecobank’s gross earnings rose to 175.1 billion naira, compared with 153.6 billion naira in the same period last year, it said in a filing through the Nigeria Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.87 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)