FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Pan-African lender Ecobank H1 pre-tax profit rises 27.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 31, 2014 / 6:47 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Pan-African lender Ecobank H1 pre-tax profit rises 27.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figures for H1 2013 profit, 2014 revenues, makes clear profit rose)

LAGOS, July 31 (Reuters) - Pan-African banking group Ecobank said on Thursday its half year to June pre-tax profit rose 27.5 percent to 41.67 billion naira ($201.83 million), from 32.67 billion naira in the same period last year.

Ecobank’s gross earnings rose to 175.1 billion naira, compared with 153.6 billion naira in the same period last year, it said in a filing through the Nigeria Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.87 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.