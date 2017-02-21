FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Some Nigerian banks have yet to move state revenues to cenbank account -minister
February 21, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 6 months ago

Some Nigerian banks have yet to move state revenues to cenbank account -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - One or two Nigerian banks have yet to remit state revenues to the federal government, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Wednesday.

In 2015, Nigeria had decided to move government revenues to a Treasury Single Account (TSA) at the central bank as part of an anti-corruption drive, draining the banking system of liquidity.

"We have written to all banks," Adeosun told CNBC, adding that one or two lenders had yet to move revenues to the new account. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

