Nigeria's finance minister eyes interest rates cut to help economy

LAGOS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria's finance minister wants the central bank to lower interest rates so that the government can borrow domestically to boost an economy dogged by a recession without increasing its debt servicing costs, Kemi Adeosun said on Monday.

Adeosun said she wanted the central bank to reconsider a hike to interest rates which it announced at its last meeting in July, to help support the naira and attract foreign inflows in bond and equity markets.

The central bank is due to announce its interest rate decision on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Toby Chopra)