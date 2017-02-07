ABUJA Feb 7 Nigeria is targeting economic growth of at least 7 percent by 2020, the Ministry of Budget and National Planning said on Tuesday, as the government seeks to lift the country out of its first recession in 25 years.

The target for gross domestic product growth is part of a medium-term economic recovery plan, it said in a statement.

"Our goal is to have an economy with low inflation, stable exchange rates, and a diversified and inclusive growth," Minister of Budget and National Planning Udoma Udo Udoma said in the statement. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Dominic Evans)