Nigeria's cenbank injects dollars into banking system-regulator

ABUJA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank injected dollars into the market on Friday, the managing director of the market regulator said on Saturday.

“The central bank intervened on Friday ... it sold dollars to the banks so hopefully trade will pick up,” said Bola Onadele, managing director of the FMDQ, a regulator comprising Nigeria’s main commercial banks and the central bank.

He did not say how much the central bank had sold. Nigerian companies and importers have been struggling to obtain dollars because a sharp fall in oil prices has hit the oil-exporting nation’s revenues hard. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Andrew Roche; Editing by Ulf Laessing and)