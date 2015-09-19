FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's cenbank injects dollars into banking system-regulator
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's cenbank injects dollars into banking system-regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank injected dollars into the market on Friday, the managing director of the market regulator said on Saturday.

“The central bank intervened on Friday ... it sold dollars to the banks so hopefully trade will pick up,” said Bola Onadele, managing director of the FMDQ, a regulator comprising Nigeria’s main commercial banks and the central bank.

He did not say how much the central bank had sold. Nigerian companies and importers have been struggling to obtain dollars because a sharp fall in oil prices has hit the oil-exporting nation’s revenues hard. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Andrew Roche; Editing by Ulf Laessing and)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.