FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Nigeria's economy to grow 2.2 pct this year -govt document
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Science
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
business
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
Canada’s jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
World
Canada’s jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 11:53 AM / an hour ago

Nigeria's economy to grow 2.2 pct this year -govt document

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria expects its economy to grow 2.2 percent this year, the government said in a strategy document seen by Reuters on Thursday, after the country suffered its first recession in more than two decades in 2016.

The 2018-2020 Medium Term Fiscal Framework and Strategy Paper, to form the basis for its 2018 budget, projects spending of 7.94 trillion naira ($21.75 bln) next year, up 6.7 percent from the sum budgeted for 2017. The document was dated July 27.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it expects Africa's biggest economy to grow by 0.8 percent this year, with threats to growth remaining elevated.

$1 = 365.00 naira Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.