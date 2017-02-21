FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Vice President launchs 60-day plan to improve business climate
February 21, 2017 / 7:18 PM / 6 months ago

Nigeria's Vice President launchs 60-day plan to improve business climate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has launched a 60-day action plan to improve the business climate in Africa's biggest economy struggling with recession, his office said on Tuesday.

"There are improvements which we expect to see at our ports. Improvements at our airports, improvements at the seaports, improvements in immigration visas," Osinbajo said in a statement.

Last month, President Muhammadu Buhari put Osinbajo in charge while he is on sick leave in Britain. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Felix Onuah; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

