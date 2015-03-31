North Nigeria city erupts in celebration at Buhari win

KADUNA, Nigeria, March 31 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Nigerians streamed down the main street of the flashpoint northern city of Kaduna on Tuesday, waving flags and chanting in celebration of an apparent election victory by opposition candidate Muhammadu Buhari.

The police stood by and watched as the masses marched past, dancing, singing and waving APC flags.

Kaduna was at the centre of wave of political violence after the last election in 2011 in which Buhari lost to President Goodluck Jonathan.