Nigeria election chief "concerned" about Rivers protests

ABUJA, March 29 (Reuters) - The head of Nigeria’s election commission admitted on Sunday he was concerned about allegations of irregularities in voting in this weekend’s election in southern, oil producing Rivers state, where hundreds of opposition supporters have been protesting.

Attahiru Jega told a news conference in the capital Abuja that the electoral authorities were investigating the complaints, which centred on opposition party agents being excluded from a vote-tallying meeting. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Tim Cocks)