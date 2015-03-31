FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Jonathan urges peace after election defeat
March 31, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's Jonathan urges peace after election defeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, March 31 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan urged his supporters on Tuesday to follow “due process” in channelling their frustrations at losing this weekend’s election, trying to pour cold water on any potential post-vote violence.

“Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian,” he said in a statement issued after his election defeat. “The unity, stability and progress of our dear country is more important than anything else.” (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Tim Cocks)

