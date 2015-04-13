FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's ruling party wins oil hub Rivers state governorship
#Energy
April 13, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's ruling party wins oil hub Rivers state governorship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, April 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won the governorship election in oil hub Rivers state with 1,029,120 votes, the electoral commission in state capital Port Harcourt said early on Monday.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party of president elect Muhammadu Buhari, received 124,896 votes, the commission added.

Incumbent governor Rotimi Amaechi defected from the PDP to the APC two years ago and has been feuding with President Goodluck Jonathan ever since. Tensions were high during the weekend polls and voting had to be extended in some districts after violence and theft of electoral materials marred the process. (Reporting By Tife Owolabi, Writing by Julia Payne)

