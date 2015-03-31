U.S. ready to work with whoever democratically elected in Nigeria

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The United States is ready to work with anyone democratically elected in Nigeria, a U.S. official said on Tuesday as he offered a cautiously upbeat assessment of Muhammadu Buhari, the former military ruler who the opposition says won Nigeria’s presidential election

“Buhari has peacefully contested the last few presidential elections and accepted the results of those votes, even when he questioned the credibility of the process,” said the U.S. State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“His leadership of the opposition over these years has demonstrated a commitment to democracy that would seem to suggest he is participating in Nigeria’s new era that began in 1999,” he added, referring to the year that military rule ended in Africa’s most populous nation. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Beech)