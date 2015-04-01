Obama commends Nigerian leaders, urges peaceful transition

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday commended Nigerian President-elect Muhammadu Buhari and current President Goodluck Jonathan following the African nation’s first democratic transfer of power, and he praised the country’s commitment to democracy.

“I urge President-Elect Buhari and President Jonathan to repeat their calls to their supporters to continue to respect the election outcomes, focus on unifying the country, and together lead Nigeria through a peaceful transition,” Obama said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Emily Stephenson)