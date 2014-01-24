Nigeria sets presidential, legislative polls for Feb. 14, 2015

ABUJA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s electoral commission declared on Friday that presidential and parliamentary elections would take place on Feb. 14 next year.

The elections are expected to be the most closely fought since the end of military rule in 1999. President Goodluck Jonathan’s supporters are embroiled in a bitter dispute with other members of the ruling party over whether or not he should seek another term in office. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)