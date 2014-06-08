FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's ex-central bank governor takes throne as Muslim monarch
June 8, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria's ex-central bank governor takes throne as Muslim monarch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KANO, Nigeria, June 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s former central bank governor was named Emir of Kano on Sunday making an outspoken critic of the government’s record on corruption one of the most influential leaders in the largely Muslim north.

Lamido Sanusi was suspended from his post at the bank in February by President Goodluck Jonathan, a southern Christian - a decision that worried international investors.

His move into such a revered position after the death of his great uncle the last emir on Friday, could unsettle some in Jonathan’s administration which rules over a religiously-divided country and is facing national elections in 2015. (Reporting by Haruna Mohamed; Writing by Andrew Heavens; Editing by Sophie Hares)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
