FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Nigeria state oil company plans move into power generation, transmission
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 29, 2017 / 4:58 PM / 5 months ago

Nigeria state oil company plans move into power generation, transmission

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABUJA, March 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria's state oil company plans to move into power generation and transmission, its chief said in a statement on Wednesday, as the firm tries to resolve the country's long-standing power problems.

Despite regularly taking the top spot among Africa's oil producers, Nigeria's power generation and electricity grid are plagued by a lack of investment and poor infrastructure which leaves many people dependent on private generators.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) wants to transform "from an oil and gas company into an integrated energy outfit with interest in power generation and transmission," said Maikanti Baru, the firm's group managing director, according to the statement.

The NNPC's "decision to diversify into the power sector was hinged on the need to bridge the huge energy gap in the Nigerian market," Baru said, according to the statement.

The statement gave no details of the amount the NNPC plans to invest or any indication of a timeline.

Nigeria privatised most of its power sector in 2013 but retained control of the dilapidated monopoly grid operator, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

If the country's power plants operated at full tilt, the transmission network could not handle the load. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.