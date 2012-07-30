FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pan-Africa lender ETI says H1 pretax profit falls 2.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 30, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Pan-Africa lender ETI says H1 pretax profit falls 2.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 30 (Reuters) - Pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational (ETI) said on Monday its half-year pretax profit fell 2.6 percent year-on-year to 20.15 billion naira ($125 mln) from 20.69 billion naira a year ago.

But gross earning climbed to 106.87 billion naira during the period, from 58.31 billion naira last year, the lender said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

ETI shares rose 1.17 percent to 10.42 naira at 1012 GMT after the news. ($1 = 160.90 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.