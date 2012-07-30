Pan-Africa lender ETI says H1 pretax profit falls 2.6 pct

LAGOS, July 30 (Reuters) - Pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational (ETI) said on Monday its half-year pretax profit fell 2.6 percent year-on-year to 20.15 billion naira ($125 mln) from 20.69 billion naira a year ago.

But gross earning climbed to 106.87 billion naira during the period, from 58.31 billion naira last year, the lender said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

ETI shares rose 1.17 percent to 10.42 naira at 1012 GMT after the news. ($1 = 160.90 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and James Jukwey)