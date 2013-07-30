Africa's Ecobank says H1 pretax profit up 58 pct

LAGOS, July 30 (Reuters) - Pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational (ETI) said on Tuesday its half-year pretax profit rose to $200 million, up 58 percent from $127 million in the same period a year ago.

Ecobank, which has gained 28 percent since the start of the year, was trading flat at 14.45 naira per share at 1007 GMT.

The top-tier bank said gross earnings grew to $947 million during the six months to June 30, as against $765 million in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)