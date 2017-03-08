FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Nigeria banks ask Etisalat to inject equity after local unit misses payment -source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Private Equity
March 8, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 5 months ago

Nigeria banks ask Etisalat to inject equity after local unit misses payment -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 8 (Reuters) - Nigerian banks have asked Abu Dhabi-listed telecom group Etisalat to inject fresh equity into Etisalat Nigeria after the affiliate missed a payment on its $1.2 billion loan, a senior banking source told Reuters.

The banking source with knowledge of matter said Etisalat Nigeria had given notice to Nigerian lenders that it would miss a February payment which triggered a debt discussion, adding that they were yet to agree on terms.

The source said lenders have asked Etisalat Nigeria to convert shareholder loans on their books into equity and inject fresh capital to free up its cash flows, in addition to asking that its parent firm to increase its 40 percent stake in the affiliate. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.