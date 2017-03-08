FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Etisalat Nigeria seeks to renegotiate $1.2 bln loans
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 8, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 5 months ago

Etisalat Nigeria seeks to renegotiate $1.2 bln loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 8 (Reuters) - Etisalat's Nigeria affiliate is in talks with local banks to renegotiate a $1.2 billion loans it took four years ago to expand its network in Africa's biggest economy after it missed payments, a senior executive told Reuters.

Ibrahim Dikko, vice president for regulatory affairs, said Etisalat missed payments due to an economic downturn in Nigeria, a currency devaluation there and dollar shortages on its interbank market. He said the telecoms firm was looking to renegotiate the terms of the loans. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.