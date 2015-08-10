FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Etisalat, Africa's IHS in Nigeria tower sale/lease-back deal
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 10, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

Etisalat, Africa's IHS in Nigeria tower sale/lease-back deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Nigerian affiliate of Etisalat has completed the transfer of 555 towers to Africa’s IHS, the second tranche of a sale and lease back deal announced last year, the Gulf’s biggest telecommunications operator said on Monday.

The deal, for which a financial value was not given, is part of Etisalat’s strategy to improve the quality of its network and to accelerate the roll-out of 2G, 3G and 4G coverage in Nigeria, Etisalat said in a statement. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
