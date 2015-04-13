FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's FBN Holdings sees modest loan growth this year
April 13, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's FBN Holdings sees modest loan growth this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s FBN Holdings said on Monday it expects loan growth at its banking unit to slow to 4 percent this year, down from 23 percent last year, as it shifts focus to short-term trade finance transactions.

Chief Executive Bello Maccido said the top tier lender, with over 2.2 trillion naira ($11 billion) on its loan book, will be conservative on loans in 2015 after financing power and oil sectors last year but income will rise from short-term lending.

Maccido said he expected FBN Holdings to generate a tenth of its revenues from its investment banking and insurance units combined by 2016, up from around 7 percent now, after it acquired Kakawa Discount House and Oasis Insurance last year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)

