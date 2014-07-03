Nigeria's FBN Insurance to launch takeover bid for Oasis

LAGOS, July 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s FBN Insurance on Thursday said it will launch a bid next week to buy out the 28.8 percent minority stake in Oasis Insurance that it does not already own, in a deal valued at 1.03 billion naira ($6.34 mln).

FBN Insurance, jointly owned by Nigeria’s FBN Holdings and South Africa’s Sanlam, acquired a 71.2 percent stake in the motor and fire insurer in February.

It will offer 0.55 naira per share to buy the remaining 1.87 billion shares, it said.