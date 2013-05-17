FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria First Bank targets 10 pct loan growth this year - CEO
May 17, 2013

Nigeria First Bank targets 10 pct loan growth this year - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, May 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s FBN Holdings Plc aims to grow loans 10 percent this year for its banking unit, down from 23 percent growth in 2012, as it tries to balance its capital needs with creating risk assets, the head of the banking unit said on Friday.

The CEO of First Bank, Bisi Onasanya, told a conference call the lender had a capital adequacy ratio of 21 percent and it wanted to balance its capital needs with loan growth, as it had no plan to raise fresh equity capital in the short term.

The banking group expects return on equity (ROE) to hit 20 percent in 2013, compared with 18.8 percent achieved last year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)

