FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Nigerian bank FCMB raises 5.1 bln naira via bonds
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 3, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 7 months ago

Nigerian bank FCMB raises 5.1 bln naira via bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Nigerian mid-tier lender FCMB has sold 5.1 billion naira ($16 million) of bonds, less than it originally planned to raise, at an interest rate coupon of 17.25 percent, its advisers said on Friday.

The seven-year bond was issued by way of a book-building with Standard Chartered Bank, local investment bank Chapel Hill Denham and FCMB Capital Markets as book runners. The offer was fully subscribed, they said in a statement.

Several Nigerian lenders will likely raise fresh capital this year or sell some assets to boost capital ratios, after low oil prices created dollar shortages and weakened the naira leading to a pile-up of non-performing loans.

Last November FCMB said it wanted to raise funds to strengthen its capital base but it halved the amount it planned to raise to 7.5 billion naira in debt after announcing a bond sale of up to 15 billion naira three months earlier.

Last year the lender closed some branches and slowed loan growth to conserve its capital, which was close to the regulatory limit of 15 percent of assets at mid-year.

Chief Executive Ladi Balogun said then it was undertaking the capital raising to provide an additional cushion.

Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy, has been issuing bonds at yields below inflation, making it difficult for corporates to raise debt, as the government increases borrowing to try to spend its way out of the country's first recession in 25 years.

In January the government sold a five-year bond at 16.89 percent to raise 34.95 billion naira.

Annual inflation in Nigeria hit 18.55 percent in December, its 11th straight monthly rise to a more than 11-year high.

FCMB's shares were down 3.82 percent on Friday at 1.28 naira, having gained 19 percent this year. Shares fell 35 percent in 2016.

$1 = 314.50 naira Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.