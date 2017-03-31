FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FCMB says has $15 mln loan exposure to Etisalat Nigeria
March 31, 2017 / 3:14 PM / 5 months ago

FCMB says has $15 mln loan exposure to Etisalat Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 31 (Reuters) - Nigerian mid-tier lender FCMB has an exposure of 4.5 billion naira ($14.7 million) to Etisalat Nigeria and about 500 million naira to contractors working with the telecom firm, it said on Friday.

The Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi-listed telecoms company Etisalat has been discussing with 13 local banks about renegotiating the terms of a $1.2 billion loan after missing a payment. ($1 = 305.40 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by David Evans)

