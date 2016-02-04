FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's FCMB raised $115.6 million bond in third quarter
February 4, 2016

Nigeria's FCMB raised $115.6 million bond in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s FCMB issued a 23 billion naira ($115.6 million) bond at the end of the third quarter, its chief executive said on Thursday, adding that the mid-tier lender still had room to raise further debt even in the event of a naira devaluation.

Ladi Balogun said the bank had adequate capital adequacy and was embarking on a delibrate strategy to replace fixed deposit accounts to bonds so that it will not be hit by central bank cash reserve requirements, which affect liquidity. ($1 = 199.0000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas)

