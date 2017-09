LAGOS, March 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s First City Monument Bank said on Monday its 2014 pretax profit rose to 23.94 billion naira ($120 million), up 32 percent from 18.18 billion naira the previous year.

Gross earnings rose to 148.63 billion naira compared with 130.99 billion naira, the bank said in a statement, adding that it would pay a dividend of 0.25 naira per share to shareholders compared with 0.30 naira a year ago.