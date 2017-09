LAGOS, April 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s First City Monument Bank (FCMB) first quarter pretax profit rose 3.5 percent to 5.76 billion naira ($29 million) from a year ago after it increased interest income, the lender said on Monday.

FCMB said in a statement that gross earnings climbed 16.2 percent during the three-month period to 39.28 billion naira. ($1 = 198.95 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)