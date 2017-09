LAGOS, March 28 (Reuters) - Nigerian bank FCMB said on Friday its 2013 pretax profit rose to 18.2 billion naira, up 12 percent from 16.2 billion naira a year ago.

The bank said its gross revenues grew to 130.99 billion naira during the twelve-month period to December 2013, versus 116.83 billion naira the previous year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

FCMB, proposed full-year dividend of 0.30 naira per share. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha. Editing by Jane Merriman)