Nigeria's FCMB swings to 11.35 bln naira loss
March 19, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 6 years

Nigeria's FCMB swings to 11.35 bln naira loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, March 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s First City Monument Bank (FCMB) said on Monday it had made a pre-tax loss of 11.35 billion naira ($72.02 million) in 2011, compared with a 9.02 billion naira profit before tax in 2010, on underwriting losses and bad loans.

Revenues rose to 80.39 billion naira, from 62.68 billion naira the previous year, it said.

FCMB attributed the loss to the underwriting of several share issues dating back to 2009, and on some non-performing loans sold to Nigeria’s state-backed rescue bank AMCON (Asset Management Company of Nigeria).

“All legacy loans and weaknesses associated with capital market and oil and gas transactions have been fully regularised through sales to AMCON or outright provisioning/ write-offs,” the bank said in a statement.

FCMB said it expects that the first half of 2012 will see improvements and is likely to exceed its released forecasts.

The bank’s shares fell 2.49 percent to 3.70 naira per share on Monday. ($1 = 157.6000 naira) (Reporting by Mayowa Oludare; Editing by Tim Cocks)

