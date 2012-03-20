FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's FCMB targets 1.10 naira 2012 EPS - CEO
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 6 years ago

Nigeria's FCMB targets 1.10 naira 2012 EPS - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s FCMB said it will target a 14 percent return on equity and an earnings per share of 1.10 Nigerian naira ($0.01) this year, after it acquired rival lender Finbank last year, chief executive Ladi Balogun told an investor conference call on Tuesday.

Ladi said he expected Finbank, which was one of the lenders rescued by central bank in 2009, to become profitable and add more than 10 percent to FCMB’s overall profitability this year.

“Our ROE will get back to the mid-teens this year and our expectation is that EPS will be around 1.10 naira,” he said.

“With a wider retail customer base, with the fact that we will have far greater liquidity, we are confident that this transaction (Finbank acquisition) ... will improve profitability and overall liquidity of the bank.” ($1 = 157.6500 Nigerian nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.