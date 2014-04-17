Nigeria's Fidelity Bank Q1 profit falls 25 pct

LAGOS, April 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank said on Thursday its first-quarter pretax profit fell to 4.45 billion naira ($27.44 million), down 25.08 percent from 5.95 billion naira a year earlier.

Gross earnings also dropped to 30.95 billion naira during the three month period to March 31, as against 31.43 billion naira in the same period of last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 162.1500 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and David Evans)