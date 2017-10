LAGOS, July 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank said on Thursday its pre-tax profit from continuing operations more than doubled year-on-year to 9.81 billion naira ($61.29 million), from 3.68 billion naira in the same period last year.

Fidelity’s gross earnings rose to 51.89 billion naira compared with 28.93 billion in the same period a year ago. Its stock rose 4.38 percent at 1318 GMT on the local bourse.