Nigerian Delta fuel tanker fire kills 92 - witness
July 12, 2012 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

Nigerian Delta fuel tanker fire kills 92 - witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIGER DELTA, July 12 (Reuters) - A gasoline tanker crashed on the east-west road in Nigeria’s oil-producing Niger Delta on Thursday and as people tried to scoop up the fuel it caught fire, killing at least 92 people, a Reuters witness said.

“Early this morning a tanker loaded with petrol fell in Okogbe and people trooped to the scene obviously to scoop the spilled fuel and suddenly there was fire resulting in casualties,” Rivers State police spokesman Ben Ugwuegbulam said.

Ugwuegbulam said it was too early to give a casualty figure but a Reuters witness at the scene counted 92 dead bodies of men, women and children. (Reporting by Owolabi Tife and Austin Ekeinde; Writing by Joe Brock)

